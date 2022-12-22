Utah continues Hawaii pipeline; Arizona making inroads

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The pipeline from Kahuku to Utah is pumping strong. Just don’t forget Arizona, which landed three signees on Wednesday during the National Letter of Intent early signing day. Hawaii landed three standouts, as well. Read more

Just don’t forget Arizona, which landed three signees on Wednesday during the National Letter of Intent early signing day. Hawaii landed three standouts, as well.

At Kahuku, wide receiver Kainoa Carvalho, defensive back Brock Fonoimoana and defensive lineman Stanley Raass signed with Utah at 8 a.m. Linebacker Leonard Ah You signed with Oregon State. All but Raass plan to serve two-year LDS missions before enrolling in college. Raass said he is “50-50” about going on a mission.

The biggest target for college recruiters was Kahuku linebacker Liona Lefau, who had 27 scholarship offers. Lefau signed with Texas. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior had committed to the Longhorns on June 25.

“It felt pretty good to finally sign it. I’m done with school already and I’m leaving on the 4th (of January),” Lefau said.

He will return in mid-January to play in the Polynesian Bowl.

Fonoimoana follows in a long line of outstanding defensive backs from the North Shore.

“I’m excited. Our ’backers and D-line were strong this year,” he said. “We executed.”

He was a quarterback in youth football and made the switch in freshman year.

“Ninth grade was my first year as a DB. I wanted to see how it was,” Fonoimoana said. “I like watching a lot of guys. Mana Fonoimoana. Keala Santiago.”

Ah You, like Fonoimoana, is playing basketball. He is a double-double force on the hardwood. He borrowed an Oregon State hat for the signing ceremony.

“I asked Coach Wes Tufaga if I could borrow his hat. His son went to Oregon State,” Ah You said. “It’s just more so praying about and where I feel that I need to be.”

Raass played some offensive line in addition to his duties as a D-lineman. He relished every one of his 20 or so pancakes, sometimes as a fullback, but defense is where his heart is.

“There’s more freedom on defense. You can be creative with whatever moves you’ve got. You can play mind games with the offensive line,” he said.

Lefau wasn’t shy about persuading a former youth football teammate to don the burnt orange of Texas. Former Kamehameha player Tausili Akana, who grew up in Hauula, signed with Texas at 10:30 a.m. His final three list was also comprised of LSU and Oklahoma — pared down from a list of 48 offers.

“We sat down last night and talked about it for a good two hours as a family. Texas is the best fit. The defensive scheme. They run a 4-3. It’s going to be exciting,” Akana said.

He will join an older sister, Keonilei Akana, at the Austin campus. She plays for the Longhorns volleyball team.

“Once I signed that paper, a lot of the stress just left my shoulders,” he said. “The fans. The (football) culture is big there.”

Akana’s road was less travelled, but covered thousands of miles. He transferred to Utah in 2020 before Hawaii officially canceled football season. He finished his senior year as the state’s defensive player of the year for 6A champion Skyridge, visiting the top programs in the country.

Arizona made inroads this season with the signing of three versatile, twitchy athletes: linebacker/wide receiver Kamu Kaaihue of Roosevelt, cornerback/wide receiver Gavin Hunter of Mililani and defensive lineman Julian Savaiinaea of Saint Louis.

“I’m super excited to get this done. I’ve been waiting since June to sign,” Kaaihue said. “I did the official signing on my computer, but I’m going to do the (on-paper) signing at my house (Wednesday night).”

All three will graduate early and enroll at Arizona in January.

“My parents are on board with it. They thought it was the best thing I could do, go up early and get ahead in the game,” Kaaihue said. “I see myself outside, the cap position. They might start me inside and see how it works out, put some weight on me.”

Savaiinaea’s older brother, Jonah, is an offensive lineman at UA.

“I signed at home and I did a ceremony at the school. I’m pretty stoked. I’m excited. I’m glad to get that over with. I like the coaches and the winning attitude they’re bringing to the program,” he said. “I’ll be up there in January I’m pretty excited. The fact that Jonah has been there for a year helps a lot.”

Savaiinaea graduates with a grade-point average of 4.22, but there’s another number he’s seeking.

“The coaches are looking for me to add more weight, around 250,” said Savaiinaea, who is 6-3, 230 pounds.

Hawaii landed Punahou QB John-Keawe Sagapolutele and ‘Iolani defensive lineman Ha‘aheo Dela Cruz to no surprise.

“I’m really thankful to my parents, knowing they don’t have to pay for my tuition to play football at the next level,” Sagapolutele said. “I feel excited and blessed to start a new chapter in my life. I love being at home with the community that supports UH.”

One of Hawaii’s more recent offers went out to Waipahu’s elite playmaker, Tama Uiliata. The elusive quarterback/wide receiver/defensive back signed with the Warriors at 7 a.m.

“It wasn’t that I wasn’t confident, but when UH tried to contact me, I was kind of surprised. I’m grateful for this opportunity to show out for the state,” Uiliata said.

Sagapolutele had a stellar season as Punahou reached the state final in the Open Division.

Dela Cruz has great potential as a rangy athlete with room to grow.

“I’m super excited, super blessed to have this opportunity for my future. I’m looking forward to the family that they have there. Everyone is so close knit. That builds good team chemistry. Looking forward to meeting my new teammates,” he said.

He is 6-2 and 218 pounds.

“I want to be at 230 by August. Just protein shake after every workout, keep training with Coach Mike Lafaele at Ikaika (Athletics) and keep lifting. And eat. My mom does a lot of cooking.”

Dela Cruz plans to major in kinesiology.

Signing day

Campbell

>> Blesying Alualu-Tuiolemotu, LB, 6-2, 220, UNLV

>> Kamaehu Kopa-Kaawalauole, DE, 6-5, 185, San Jose St.

>> Isaac Maugaleleoo, OL, 6-7, 310, Hawaii

>> Mason Muaau, WR, 6-5, 200, Colorado State

Farrington

>> Iapani “Pancho” Laloulu, OL, 6-2, 358, Oregon

‘Iolani

>> Ha‘aheo Dela Cruz, DE, 6-2, 218, Hawaii

Kahuku

>> Liona Lefau, LB, 6-1, 215, Texas

>> Kainoa Carvalho, WR, 5-7, 157, Utah*

>> Brock Fonoimoana, DB, 6-0, 185, Utah*

>> Stanley Raass, DL, 6-1, 290, Utah*

>> Leonard Ah You, LB, 6-3, 201, Oregon State*

* Will serve a two-year church mission

Kapaa

>> Solomone Malafu, LB, 6-1, 225, UCLA

Mililani

>> Gavin Hunter, DB, 6-2, 190, Arizona

>> Makana Meyer, DB, Hawaii (PWO)

Punahou

>> John-Keawe Sagapolutele, QB, 6-2, 210, Hawaii

Roosevelt

>> Kamuela Kaaihue, LB, 6-3, 215, Arizona

Saint Louis