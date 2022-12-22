comscore Utah continues Hawaii pipeline; Arizona making inroads
Utah continues Hawaii pipeline; Arizona making inroads

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM From left, Kahuku players Leonard Ah You, Stanley Raass, Brock Fonoimoana and LB Liona Lefau pose together on signing day at Kahuku High School on Wednesday.

The pipeline from Kahuku to Utah is pumping strong. Just don’t forget Arizona, which landed three signees on Wednesday during the National Letter of Intent early signing day. Hawaii landed three standouts, as well. Read more

