Letter: Neighborhood holiday displays are major treat

I want to give a shoutout to the residents of Namoku Street in Kaneohe.

Every year they create a Christmas wonderland for all to come and see, and this year was no different. Lights, cut-out figures, blow-up figures and holiday scenes are set up and on both sides of this narrow street.

People in cars and pedestrians crowd the street to see the displays. When you think about not only the amount of time and work that these residents put in to create the scenery, but the patience they have (including those without displays) to allow the crowds to drive and walk the street, there is only one thing to say: Thank you for your holiday spirit.

Malia Wood

Kailua

