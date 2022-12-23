Letter: Schools’ 5-year plan is gibberish, not roadmap

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding the article, “Public input sought on strategic plan for public schools” (Star-Advertiser, Dec. 20): This five-year plan is supposed to direct our statewide school system far into the future and resolve shortcomings that we have experienced in the past.

What a joke!

This woke document draft, produced with input from 8,000 individuals and meetings at all 15 complex areas, contains nothing but a “word salad” of useless vague aspirations. There are no real measurable plans and objectives that can be reviewed and analyzed in the future. The core values are expressed in the Hawaiian language and then translated to English so they can be understood. For example:

He pili wehena ‘ole. (A relationship that cannot be undone.) Connection to and engagement with people and places as important drivers of action.

How in the world could this gibberish be considered a roadmap of action for the Board of Education going forward?

Our public school system costs over $16,100 per student annually, but ranks in the bottom half of schools in the nation. Our schools should strive to become more cost-effective, and to rank in the top tier of public schools.

Calvin Hutton

Aiea

