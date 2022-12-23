comscore Letter: Schools’ 5-year plan is gibberish, not roadmap
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Schools’ 5-year plan is gibberish, not roadmap

  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.

Regarding the article, “Public input sought on strategic plan for public schools” (Star-Advertiser, Dec. 20): This five-year plan is supposed to direct our statewide school system far into the future and resolve shortcomings that we have experienced in the past. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Kudos to all involved for great ‘Hamilton’ show

Scroll Up