Letter: Unexploded-ordnance issues stymie Hawaiians
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Liliu Ross and her son live in a modest home they built in 2014 on their homestead in Puukapu. She has been unable to secure a home loan due to the unexploded ordnance concerns in the area.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree