comscore Letter: Unexploded-ordnance issues stymie Hawaiians
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Unexploded-ordnance issues stymie Hawaiians

  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Liliu Ross and her son live in a modest home they built in 2014 on their homestead in Puukapu. She has been unable to secure a home loan due to the unexploded ordnance concerns in the area.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Liliu Ross and her son live in a modest home they built in 2014 on their homestead in Puukapu. She has been unable to secure a home loan due to the unexploded ordnance concerns in the area.

The first-rate article, “Native Hawaiians are still waiting” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 27), delved into the military’s failed pledge to remove unexploded bombs in Waikoloa and other Big Island areas in order to meet housing obligations to Native Hawaiians. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Kudos to all involved for great ‘Hamilton’ show

Scroll Up