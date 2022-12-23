Letter: Unexploded-ordnance issues stymie Hawaiians

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The first-rate article, “Native Hawaiians are still waiting” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 27), delved into the military’s failed pledge to remove unexploded bombs in Waikoloa and other Big Island areas in order to meet housing obligations to Native Hawaiians. Read more

The first-rate article, “Native Hawaiians are still waiting” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 27), delved into the military’s failed pledge to remove unexploded bombs in Waikoloa and other Big Island areas in order to meet housing obligations to Native Hawaiians. The record has been very poor.

Yet, so many questions remain.

One, what are the best available technologies to identify and remove the dangers? What does removal cost? Are we being misled and slow-rolled by the military because this just isn’t a priority?

Two, lots of building has occurred above non-Department of Hawaiian Home Lands areas identified as possibly still containing unexploded ordnance in locations like Waikoloa, once used for military exercises. What is the record for serious accidents on those lands?

Three, what safety and insurance liability standards are Hawaiian Homes using so that beneficiaries can obtain the loans needed to build on these lands?

As powerful as the article is, it falls short of fully explaining the near-standstill on keeping our promises to the native people of our great state. We must dig deeper.

Chuck Freedman

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter