Diamond Head Theatre has a new building — a $23 million theater equipped for professional performances, with amenities missing from DHT’s previous home on the same property. The theater now includes a fly loft, or overhead platform, from which the stage crew can quickly “fly” scenery up off the stage and drop new elements down as needed, and an orchestra pit, as well as high-quality sound and lighting.

DHT has about $750,000 left to raise to cover costs. The official grand opening on Jan. 7 will double as a fundraising dinner and event, “Raise the Curtain.” Find out more at diamondheadtheatre.com.