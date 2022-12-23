comscore Sens. Schatz, Hirono announce nearly $1B in federal funding for Hawaii projects
Hawaii News

Sens. Schatz, Hirono announce nearly $1B in federal funding for Hawaii projects

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2017 New funding will support projects at Haleakala National Park.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2017

    New funding will support projects at Haleakala National Park.

Hawaii U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono on Thursday announced that they had collectively secured nearly $1 billion in federal funding for a wide range of Hawaii projects. Read more

Kokua Line: Will city collect trash Dec. 26?

