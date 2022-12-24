Editorial: $64M more for Oahu’s rail

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz helped give rail a solid boost by securing an additional $63.8 million in unexpected federal funding during the final days of 2022.

The additional money strikes a hopeful note at the end of a year when Honolulu officials and the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) spent months in suspense over whether the $9.8 billion rail project would qualify for federal dollars committed years ago, before HART ran out of money to reach rail’s formerly final destination, Ala Moana Center.

The current project was accepted by the Federal Transit Administration in September. It now spans 18.75 miles of track from East Kapolei to Kakaako, with a first phase projected to open to riders next year and an estimated completion date of 2031.

The new federal money was obtained to cover inflation’s effect on construction costs, Schatz said.

It would be laudable if some of it could also be used toward a necessary parking structure at the Waiawa station at Pearl Highlands; a 1,600-stall structure there has been put on hold because of its estimated cost.

The additional $64 million, derived from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s capital improvement program, represents renewed confidence in HART, said Lori Kahikina, HART’s CEO. But raising it “was no easy task,” said Schatz, even though he is chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

Schatz, as well as Hawaii’s other congressional members, would serve Oahu well by continuing to work cooperatively with HART and Honolulu, urging rail forward, safely and efficiently; and continuing to scout for sources of federal funding that can assist with this monumental project.

Meanwhile, construction continues along the rail’s path, as does testing to certify that completed segments are ready for turnover to the city next year. Glitches in software controlling communication between the driverless trains and the stations must be resolved, and hairline cracks in the T-shaped “hammerheads” that support elevated stations along the line must be repaired.

Getting the train up and running with riders on board is a crucial step toward rebuilding public trust in the project.

Trust also plays a role in obtaining funding for rail — and more money will be needed to complete the rail line to Ala Moana Center. Insofar as the $64 million in extra federal money signals confidence in the HART team and rail’s future, it is a good sign indeed.