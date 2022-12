Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Syngman Rhee, the founding president of the Republic of Korea spent a total of three decades in Hawaii — 25 years were prior to being elected; the other five were after he resigned. In the new documentary “Syngman Rhee’s 30 Years in Hawaii,” filmmakers examine his time in Hawaii, from his contribution to the local Korean community to his emphasis on public education and the inspirations that led to his founding of an emerging nation.

The film will air at 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

This week’s synopses

“Blessed by the Sea”

Episodes 21-22

6:40 p.m. today

Poong-do has amnesia and asks Ji-na to stay with him until he regains his memory. Chairman Ma is confused when Poong-do and Ji-na show up at the house together. Reporters swarm in, asking if they are dating. Ji-na hugs Poong-do in response as Chung-yi and Shi-joon see them from the side.

Episodes 23-24

7:45 p.m. today

Shi-joon’s mother learns Shi-joon served time in Ji-na’s stead. Poong-do and Chung-yi see each other for the first time after the accident. Poong-do finds his mother’s cassette recording and wonders where he’s seen it before.

“Hospital Ship”

Episodes 1-2

6:45 p.m. Monday

Hyun, Jaegyul and Joon Young, who are all young doctors, go to work on a hospital ship. Eun Jae, whose reputation skyrocketed after saving a conglomerate’s sole heir, also ends up joining them.

Episodes 3-4

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Out of desperation, Eun Jae is pushed to perform an appendectomy with dental equipment. She succeeds, earning respect from the staff. But as soon as news of her malpractice incident spreads, people form a different opinion.

“Secret House”

Episodes 53-54

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Ji-wan asks Joo-hong’s ­father to keep mum and do as Sook-jin says. Sook-jin asks him to stay quiet until the statute of limitation runs out. Joo-hong’s father disappears.

EpisodeS 55-56

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Tae-hyung blames his mother for getting involved and messing things up. Ji-hwan becomes suspicious of Tae-hee. Joo-hong blames Tae-hyung for her father’s condition.

“Uncontrollably Fond”

Episode 19

7:50 p.m. Friday

Everyone learns about Junyeong’s terminal illness. No Eul hands over Jungeun’s confession video. Junyeong and No Eul leave on a trip ­together. Assemblyman Choi learns who was behind Jitae’s accident.

Episode 20 (Finale)

7:50 p.m. Saturday

After much agonizing, Assemblyman Choi comes clean about his wrong­doings of the past. Junyeong confesses his true feelings to No Eul.

