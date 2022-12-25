comscore University of Hawaii esports program scoops top prize
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii esports program scoops top prize

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.
The esports program at the University of Hawaii at Manoa is continuing its meteoric rise by being named the best collegiate esports program of the year at the recent Esports Awards in Las Vegas — and few were more astonished by the win than the UH program’s founder, Sky Kauweloa. Read more

