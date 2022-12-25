University of Hawaii esports program scoops top prize
UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII
Although the esports program at the University of Hawaii at Manoa was just created in 2018, it was named the best collegiate esports program of the year at the recent Esports Awards in Las Vegas.
COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII
Sky Kauweloa
