Letter: Consider eliminating tax on docs, health services

Gov. Josh Green proposes to eliminate the general excise tax on food and medicine (“Gov. Green releases nearly $50M,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 20). Also to be seriously considered should be eliminating the general excise tax on doctors and health services.

This would not only save Hawaii residents additional money on a critical service, but also would save medical providers some money, and particularly save them the additional work and cost of preparing and paying those taxes.

These benefits might encourage some medical professionals to stay in the state of Hawaii, rather than leaving for the mainland.

Richard Stancliff

Makiki

