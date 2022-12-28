comscore Hawaii travelers impacted by winter flight cancellations
  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Roger Dela Cruz and his family have endured several delays and cancellations trying to get home to San Jose, Calif.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Joellen and Luke Jantac visited the Southwest baggage service counter Tuesday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to check on their luggage.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Southwest Airlines had the highest number of U.S. cancellations Tuesday with more than 2,650 reported by FlightAware. Passengers checked in for flights with Southwest Airlines at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

FlightAware reported 15 flights were canceled and 55 were delayed Tuesday coming out of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Another 19 flights were canceled and 45 delayed Tuesday coming into the Honolulu airport. Read more

