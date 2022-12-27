Southwest flight returns to Honolulu following ‘behavior of customers’

A Southwest Airlines flight headed for Oakland this afternoon returned to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport due to the “behavior of customers” on the flight.

Southwest Flight 2050 took off from Honolulu at around 5 p.m., a delay of about 2 hours from its scheduled takeoff, but the plane turned around about 1 hour and 45 minutes into the flight, according to FlightAware. The airline said in a statement that the flight came back due to the behavior of customers onboard, but did not elaborate further.

The plane returned to Honolulu at around 8:40 p.m. The flight has been re-booked for Wednesday, Southwest said in its statement.