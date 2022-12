Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> Chef and culinary instructor Mel Arellano continues to cater events and teach. A Page B1 story and headline Wednesday said he formerly held those positions.

>> Abigail Kawananakoa sued to demand that 83 Hawaiian artifacts in “Forbes Cave” at Kawaihae be returned to Bishop Museum. A Dec. 17 editorial on Page A8 incorrectly said she sued to have the artifacts at Bishop Museum returned for reburial at “Forbes Cave.”