Letter: Middle-class folks need relief, too

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I really appreciate Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s concern for lower-income residents hurt by rising property taxes and utility costs (“Blangiardi to ask for more rent, utility help,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 27). Read more

I really appreciate Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s concern for lower-income residents hurt by rising property taxes and utility costs (“Blangiardi to ask for more rent, utility help,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 27). Using the $310 million in federal money means federal taxpayers will have to pay it back (someday), but doesn’t cost the city anything.

But what about those of us caught in the middle class, where’s our property tax and utility relief? If the city were a private industry — like an energy company — the city’s largess would be called a windfall profit and be frowned upon by critics.

Hundreds of millions in federal money, millions more in increased property tax increases — but nothing for those who are just getting by but paying their share.

Mary Monohon

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter