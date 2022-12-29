comscore Vog hurting Hawaii student test scores, study reveals
Vog hurting Hawaii student test scores, study reveals

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021 A study of Hawaii public school student performance showed that air quality affected children’s work. A layer of vog shrouds mountains near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Vog from Hawaii’s volcanoes might be hurting students’ ability to think and reason, as indicated by lower test scores, according to a new study by researchers from the University of Hawaii and University College London. Read more

