Waikiki man moves to have evidence in gun case suppressed

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 a.m.

A 30-year Waikiki man entered a plea of not guilty Tuesday to a superseding indictment filed Dec. 22 after police found an unregistered assault rifle in the trunk of his car following an August car chase. Read more

