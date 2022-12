Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In a recent letter to the editor, Valerie Chang voiced a persistent problem of the Blaisdell ever since it was built (“Why no elevator at Blaisdell Center?” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 27). Read more

In a recent letter to the editor, Valerie Chang voiced a persistent problem of the Blaisdell ever since it was built (“Why no elevator at Blaisdell Center?” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 27).

I had reservations for balcony seats at the concert hall a decade ago for a Honolulu Symphony performance. With no elevator, my companion who had a breathing problem used the stairs, and we were the last to leave the building.

Mr. Mayor, I second Ms. Chang‘s request to you. We must be approaching the 50th anniversary of the Blaisdell. Shouldn’t something be done by now?

Herb Kobayashi

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter