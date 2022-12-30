Kokua Line: Can city relocate road tests?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Auwe! The conditions around Sheridan Park are not good for the people who have to take driving tests at that location. I’ve seen tents illegally obstructing the street and people, apparently on drugs, walking in the middle of the street. Also, sometimes people use drugs in the park right near the licensing office. All in all, it’s not a good situation. The city needs to clean up this area permanently or find a better place to conduct city business.

Answer: You are one of numerous readers who have complained about conditions in and around Sheridan Community Park at 833 Piikoi St., where one of Oahu’s road-test offices is located. Driver’s license applicants report to the office for their behind-the-wheel exam, drive around the neighborhood with an examiner and then return to wait while their license is processed, assuming that they passed the test. Each applicant must be accompanied by a licensed driver age 21 or older, who remains on the premises for the duration of the appointment. Often, it’s a parent with a teenage applicant; we’ve heard from several parents dismayed by what they described as illegal or “bad” behavior they witnessed while waiting. The city also has received complaints, and is working on solutions, said Harold Nedd, spokesperson for Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services.

“Addressing the customer- service experience at the Sheridan Road Test Office ranks high on the Driver Licensing Branch’s list of top concerns in 2023. For that reason, we are evaluating our resources to identify solutions to the challenges facing the Sheridan Road Test Office. We are optimistic about soon being able to diversify options for road test applicants by increasing appointment availability at our Kapolei and Koolau locations, continuing Saturday service at certain driver license locations, and eventually adding another road test location in Honolulu.”

Q: I went online to the website of the state Department of Transportation’s Highways Division to see if I could report a large pothole that has been there for a while. I could not find any information on reporting potholes online or by phone. Does the Highways Division’s website provide information on how to report potholes?

A: Yes, the general contacts for reporting problems on state highways can be used to report potholes, overgrown trees and other hazards. On Oahu, problems can be reported by phone to 808-831-6714 or 808-485-6200 (after hours) or by email to complainthighwayoahu@ hawaii.gov.

For more information, see hidot.hawaii.gov/highways and click on “Contact Us, Report Problems.” Your search term on the website was apparently too specific to turn that up.

A big shout-out to my Waikele neighborhood friend, Cindy. Every Christmas she picks up the litter left behind from visitors who come to enjoy all the beautiful Christmas lights. Shame on those who leave their rubbish in our neighborhood. I’m grateful to have a wonderful, caring resident who cleans up their mess. Mahalo, Cindy!

— L.S.

On Monday evening at the Kona airport, I dropped my wallet in the Hawaiian Airlines ticketing area. I did not discover my loss until after I cleared the security check some 15 to 20 minutes later. I rushed back to the ticket counter and was told by an agent that an anonymous young man had turned in my wallet to her and that another agent had hurried to the boarding area to drop it off at HA’s customer service kiosk. I hurried to the kiosk to find it open but unmanned. So one of the two ticketing agents at my gate briefly left her post to retrieve my wallet. I regret not getting the names of the thoughtful people involved and hope they see this shout-out to them. The gentleman and three agents saved me much time and grief, and I am truly grateful. — Sandi

