Police step up staffing, enforcement on Oahu to usher in 2023
By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:22 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Only people who applied and paid for their permits before Dec. 21 can buy a limited variety of fireworks. Boxes of firecrackers and novelty fireworks were for sale Wednesday at Pacific Fireworks. The shop is at Kapalama Shopping Center.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Only people who applied and paid for their permits before Dec. 21 can buy a limited variety of fireworks. Boxes of firecrackers and novelty fireworks were for sale Wednesday at Pacific Fireworks. The shop is at Kapalama Shopping Center.