“Blessed by the Sea”

Episodes 25-26

6:40 p.m. today

Poong-do is suspicious of Ji-na when his cellphone goes missing. Chung-yi tries to protect Poong-do against Pil-du. Poong-do retrieves his cellphone from the accident and questions Ji-na about the cellphone she gave him. Shi-joon’s mother tells Ji-na to go to an attorney’s office. Ji-na frames Shi-joon again for Poong-do’s accident.

Episodes 27-28

7:45 p.m. today

Chung-yi tells Poong-do about Pil-du. Ji-na plans to leave to Paris with Poong-do, but he doesn’t show up. Shi-joon warns Ji-na about trouble that is to come. Poong-do asks his assistant where his mother is.

“Hospital Ship”

Episodes 5-6

6:45 p.m. Monday

It’s a fight against time to save Jung-ho’s arm on a ship stranded at sea in heavy rain and wind. While the situation is challenging with little logistical support to perform the surgery, Eun Jae decides to operate.

Episodes 7-8

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

A stubborn shaman, Owol, refuses a liver transplant despite her serious cirrhosis. Eun Jae, who grows weary of her attitude, delves into the reason why she refused the surgery.

“Secret House”

Episodes 57-58

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Tae-hee threatens the family and warns them not to touch Ji-hwan. Joo-hong’s father meets his end. Joo-hong’s fury at Tae-hyung’s family escalates, and she tries to take revenge, seeking out Ji-hwan for evidence.

Episodes 59-60

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Tae-hee hides a video, but Joo-hong sneaks in and finds it. Sook-jin finds out Joo-hong possesses the evidence and tries to get rid of her. Chairman Nam is suspicious of Sook-jin. Ji-hwan convinces Man-soo that in order to protect his daughter, he needs to apprise Ji-hwan of Sook-jin’s orders.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 1

7:50 p.m. Friday

Gwanggaeto the Great was the 19th monarch of Goguryeo. Damdeok, the second prince of Goguryeo and the future Gwanggaeto, leads a humble life of a general rather than basking in luxury as a royal. Goguryeo’s neighboring kingdom of Houyan is eager to eradicate Goguryeo and sends an army of 150,000, lead by their prince. Damdeok works discreetly on his own to seek out the truth.

Episode 2

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Damdeok is captured by the Houyan emperor, Murong Chui, who is intrigued by Damdeok’s courage. Murong Chui offers to spare Damdeok’s life if he begs to be spared, but instead the prince tells his men to shoot their arrows of fire, causing a great explosion in the Houyan camp.

