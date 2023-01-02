Letter: Parents responsible for kids’ moral upbringing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The misleadingly named “don’t say gay” bill is about parental rights, period. School should be teaching the original three R’s: reading, ’riting and ’rithmetic, as my grandfather used to say. Schools have no right to teach kids about their personal sexuality and how to change the child’s God-given sexual identity. This is nothing more than continued attempts to destroy the family unit and the truths of original creation. This brainwashing of our children must be stopped.

Parents are responsible for the moral upbringing of their children even if the liberal voices disagree. The rights of parents must be protected and not surrendered to those who don’t agree with the free speech rights of those of whom they disagree. These discussions belong to the parents only, period.

James Roller

Mililani

