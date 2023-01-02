comscore Letter: Parents responsible for kids’ moral upbringing
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Parents responsible for kids’ moral upbringing

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The misleadingly named “don’t say gay” bill is about parental rights, period. School should be teaching the original three R’s: reading, ’riting and ’rithmetic, as my grandfather used to say. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Apply some surplus funds against erosion

Scroll Up