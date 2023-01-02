Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Jan. 2, 2023 Today Updated 10:36 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT Basketball: nba Lakers at Hornets 2 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 Hawks at Warriors 5 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Heat at Clippers 5:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Basketball: college men West Virginia at Oklahoma State 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Rutgers at Purdue 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Basketball: college women Maryland at Rutgers 9 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Arizona at Stanford 9:30 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* South Carolina at Georgia 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* Football: nfl Bills at Bengals 3:30 p.m. KITV 4 4 Bills at Bengals 3:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Football: college bowls ReliaQuest: Mississippi State vs. Illinois 7 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Citrus: LSU vs. Purdue 8 a.m. KITV 4 4 Cotton: Tulane vs. USC 8 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Rose: Penn State vs. Utah noon ESPN NA/222 70 Hockey: nhl Flyers at Anaheim Ducks 5 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Hockey: IIHF World Junior Championship Czech Republic vs. Switzerland 8:30 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93* United States vs. Germany 11 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93* Canada vs. Slovakia 1:30 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93* Soccer Scottish: Rangers FC vs. Celtic FC 2:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Eng. Prem: Brentford vs. Liverpool 9:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Tennis United Cup; Adelaide; Auckland; Pune 1 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* United Cup; Adelaide; Auckland; Pune 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* United Cup; Adelaide; Auckland; Pune 9 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Tuesday TIME TV CH HT Basketball: nba Wizards at Bucks 3 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Basketball: college men Marquette at St. John’s 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 South Carolina at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* Mississippi State at Tennessee 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Ball State at Toledo 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Nebraska at Michigan State 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Notre Dame at Boston College 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 LSU at Kentucky 3 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Seton Hall at Creighton 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Ole Miss at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* Kansas at Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Utah State at Air Force 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Minnesota at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Virginia at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 New Mexico at Fresno State 6 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Basketball: college women Temple at South Florida noon ESPNU NA/221* 73 Syracuse at Louisville 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Football: high school Under Armour Next All-America Game noon ESPN NA/222 70 Hockey: nhl Stars at Kings 5 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Soccer Turkish: Antalyaspor vs. Fenerbahce 6:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA Eng. Prem: Arsenal vs. Newcastle Utd. 11:45 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Tennis United Cup; Adelaide; Auckland; Pune midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84* United Cup; Adelaide; Auckland; Pune 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* United Cup; Adelaide; Auckland; Pune 9 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue 8 a.m. 1500-AM Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. USC 8 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. USC 8 a.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah noon 92.7-FM/1420-AM NFL: Bills at Bengals 3:30 p.m. 1500-AM NBA: Heat at Clippers 5:30 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM Tuesday TIME STATION No live local radio sporting events scheduled. Previous Story Scoreboard – Jan. 2, 2023