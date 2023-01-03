Boys basketball Top 10: Maryknoll holds at No. 1 after trip

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maryknoll’s venture to the Golden State was largely successful.

The Spartans won three of their four games and returned home over the weekend. Maryknoll (17-2) collected 13 of 14 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10.

Coach Kelly Grant’s team went to the Damien Tournament and lost a close game with Diamond Bar (Calif.) 47-41. Victories over San Diego, Trivium Prep (Ariz.) and Ponderosa (Calif.) followed. The Spartans open ILH play at Punahou today.

The Buffanblu also went 3-1 last week, placing third in their Punahou Invitational. They defeated Saint Louis I-AA and Kamehameha-Hawaii before losing to Oakwood (Calif.) in a thriller, 57-56, in the semifinals. Punahou (14-3) closed the tourney out with a 57-45 win over Cathedral Catholic (Calif.).

Saint Louis (15-3) rose one notch to No. 3 after a strong showing at the Punahou Invitational. The Crusaders beat Waiakea, Bellevue (Wash.) and Cathedral Catholic before falling to Oakwood, 51-50, in the title game. Saint Louis visits Mid-Pacific today.

‘Iolani slipped to No. 4 after playing in the Punahou tourney without guard Taniela Taliauli and center Kaimana Lau Kong due to injuries. The Raiders (12-6) host Kamehameha today.

Kahuku replaced Moanalua at No. 10 after edging Na Menehune, 58-57, on Friday.

Jan. 2, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Maryknoll (13) (17-2) 139 1

> lost to Diamond Bar (Calif.) 47-41, Monday

> def. San Diego (Calif.) 61-60, Wednesday

> def. Trivium Prep (Ariz) 60-30, Wednesday

> def. Ponderosa (Calif.) 47-38, Friday

> next: at Punahou, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: at Kamehameha, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: at ‘Iolani, Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

2. Punahou (1) (14-3) 117 2

> def. Saint Louis I-AA 78-40, Tuesday

> def. KS-Hawaii 54-39, Wednesday

> lost to Oakwood (Calif.) 57-56, Thursday

> def. Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) 57-45, Friday

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: at Saint Louis, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

3. Saint Louis (15-3) 114 4

> def. Waiakea 55-43, Tuesday

> def. Bellevue (Wash.) 48-47, Wednesday

> def. Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) 56-38, Thursday

> lost to Oakwood (Calif.) 51-50, Friday

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

> next: vs. Punahou, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

4. ‘Iolani (12-6) 98 3

> def. Faith Lutheran 54-42, Tuesday

> lost to Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) 45-34, Wednesday

> lost to Bellevue (Wash.) 59-35, Thursday

> def. Sandpoint (Idaho) 36-33, Friday

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

5. Mililani (10-3, 4-0 OIA) 84 5

> won at Waialua 73-52, Wednesday

> def. Waianae 73-34, Friday

> next: at Pearl City, Wednesday

> next: vs. Aiea, Saturday

6. Kailua (14-4, 5-0 OIA) 68 7

> won at No. 10 Moanalua 68-50, Wednesday

> def. McKinley 73-36, Friday

> next: at Castle, Wednesday

> next: vs. Farrington, Saturday

7. Leilehua (9-6, 2-1 OIA) 55 6

> won at Waipahu 75-41, Wednesday

> def. Waialua 73-52, Friday

> next: at Waianae, Wednesday

> next: vs. Pearl City, Saturday

8. Campbell (13-4, 2-0 OIA) 32 9

> def. Pearl City 71-17, Wednesday

> next: at Nanakuli, Wednesday

> next: at Radford, Friday

9. Kamehameha (10-9) 30 8

> lost to Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) 58-49, Tuesday

> lost to Faith Lutheran (Nev.) 45-39, Wednesday

> def. Waiakea 47-35, Thursday

> def. Hawaii Baptist 70-34, Friday

> next; at ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

> next at Saint Louis, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

10. Kahuku (10-3, 3-1 OIA) 23 NR

> won at Kalaheo 64-54, Wednesday

> def. No. 10 Moanalua 58-57, Friday

> next: at McKinley, Wednesday

> next: vs. Castle, Saturday

No longer in Top 10: Moanalua (No. 10).