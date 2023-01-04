Letter: Let people enjoy isle tradition of fireworks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What a real pleasure to read Linda Iverson’s letter, “Fireworks can annoy, yes, but time to chill out” (Star-Advertiser, Dec. 31), expressing joy and happiness at looking at fireworks. We have read enough and almost daily from complainers, the personified noise-crackers, making much noise about fireworks noise. Loud this, loud that. Never mind fun this, fun that.

Hey, what’s the problem? Get your dog a tranquilizer ($1.50), get yourself some earplugs ($5) gulp down another vodka, go to bed and zonk out. Have a royal rest for the princely sum of less than $10. And while you are out, let the population enjoy the spectacular sights. Colors all over the sky.

Just face it, we have always had fireworks and will always have fireworks. Always. You can rest your disturbed mind on that.

If you do feel good passing out fines, pass out $25 tickets and go home.

Wake up in the morning, look out the window and life is great. It’s nice, quiet and beautiful.

Lucky you come Hawaii.

Gerhard Hamm

Nuuanu

