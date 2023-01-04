comscore HPU women fall to Concordia in overtime
Hawaii Beat | Sports

HPU women fall to Concordia in overtime

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.

Abby Spurgin scored 31 points and Haley Masaki added 23, but the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team lost to Concordia Irvine 92-90 in overtime Tuesday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. Read more

Previous Story
Young duo ready to carry the load for Saint Louis hoops
Next Story
Television and radio – Jan. 4, 2023

Scroll Up