HPU women fall to Concordia in overtime

Abby Spurgin scored 31 points and Haley Masaki added 23, but the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team lost to Concordia Irvine 92-90 in overtime Tuesday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

Katie Timmerman scored 27 points for the Eagles (9-4, 6-1 PacWest).

Keona Loftis’ field goal with two seconds remaining in overtime got the Sharks (5-6, 3-1) within 91-90.

Concordia’s Jasmine Rachel made one of two free throws with no time remaining for the final margin.

>> Melo Sanchez scored 16 points and Mason Landdeck added 13, but the Hawaii Pacific men lost to Concordia Irvine 76-67.

Lance Coleman II scored 29 points for the Eagles (4-8, 3-4 PacWest).

The Sharks (4-8, 0-4) led 57-56 with 8:48 to play.