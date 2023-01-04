Hawaii Beat | Sports HPU women fall to Concordia in overtime By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:40 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Abby Spurgin scored 31 points and Haley Masaki added 23, but the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team lost to Concordia Irvine 92-90 in overtime Tuesday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Abby Spurgin scored 31 points and Haley Masaki added 23, but the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team lost to Concordia Irvine 92-90 in overtime Tuesday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. Katie Timmerman scored 27 points for the Eagles (9-4, 6-1 PacWest). Keona Loftis’ field goal with two seconds remaining in overtime got the Sharks (5-6, 3-1) within 91-90. Concordia’s Jasmine Rachel made one of two free throws with no time remaining for the final margin. >> Melo Sanchez scored 16 points and Mason Landdeck added 13, but the Hawaii Pacific men lost to Concordia Irvine 76-67. Lance Coleman II scored 29 points for the Eagles (4-8, 3-4 PacWest). The Sharks (4-8, 0-4) led 57-56 with 8:48 to play. Previous Story Young duo ready to carry the load for Saint Louis hoops Next Story Television and radio – Jan. 4, 2023