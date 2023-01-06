Makaha house fire displaces 5 residents

Five residents were displaced after a fire broke out at a home in Makaha late Thursday.

Nine units with more than 25 firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 84-700 block of Farrington Highway just after 11:05 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames emanating from a home, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Three adults and two teenagers safely escaped the fire.

Fire crews brought the fire under control at 11:20 p.m. and extinguished it just before midnight.

The fire department requested the American Red Cross to assist the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.