comscore Letter: Publishing gun owner names would be doxing
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Publishing gun owner names would be doxing

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A recent letter to the editor asked that this newspaper publish the names and addresses of people who have been granted firearm permits — a process known as “doxing” (“Concealed-carry people should be publicly ID’d,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 3). Read more

Letter: Police should know how to stop illegal fireworks

