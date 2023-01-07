Editorial | Letters Letter: Higher property taxes means more homeless Today Updated 12:50 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Dennis King’s letter to the editor was true: No one from the City Council or mayor’s office is offering to do anything about property assessments (“City does nothing about property assessments,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 4). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Dennis King’s letter to the editor was true: No one from the City Council or mayor’s office is offering to do anything about property assessments (“City does nothing about property assessments,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 4). The new influx of homeless people brought on by property taxes are going to need a place to stay. Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the City Council are going to need bigger sidewalks. Ken Witek McCully-Moiliili EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Rising traffic deaths should be top news