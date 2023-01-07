Letter: Higher property taxes means more homeless

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dennis King’s letter to the editor was true: No one from the City Council or mayor’s office is offering to do anything about property assessments (“City does nothing about property assessments,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 4). The new influx of homeless people brought on by property taxes are going to need a place to stay.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the City Council are going to need bigger sidewalks.

Ken Witek

McCully-Moiliili

