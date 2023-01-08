Letter: Chinatown efforts don’t help residents

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What a joke (“City taps COVID funds to fight Chinatown crime,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 5).

Business owners are seeing improvement. Residents are not. Many citations are for liquor law violations (per crimemapping.com). The patrol area stops at North Beretania, ignoring the thousand of residents who live in high-rises mauka of Beretania. My building, one of four on the block, is constantly dealing with vagrants. Early Monday evening a resident noticed two suspicious men in the secured garage. When approached by a watchperson, one of the men brandished a gun. The watchperson was not injured and the men fled. The police were informed.

Almost daily there are incidents by the Chinatown Cultural Plaza, which stretches to Kukui Street. Early one morning I witnessed a rumble on Maunakea. One person was lying in the middle of the road. Where were the police? There are incidents on Kukui. Where are the police? On the other side of Beretania. They come when called, after the fact, instead of patrolling.

Lynne Matusow

Chinatown

