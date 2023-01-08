Friends remember Danny Kaleikini
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:34 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1973
Danny Kaleikini, with Vera Wescoat, left, and Marge Diffenderfer look over the program for “Hawaii Calls” on Sept. 25, 1973.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2007
State Sen. Norman Sakamoto, left, and Danny Kaleikini give each other a hug in 2007.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1987
Danny Kaleikini embeds his handprints in the celebrity sidewalk at King’s Village on March 28, 1987.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2006
Adam Suapaia,Linda Wong, Danny Kaleikini and Iva Kinimaka at Hawaii Theatre in 2006.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2015
Danny Kaleikini and Cathy Foy perform on May Day in Waikiki in 2015.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree