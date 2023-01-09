Forecasters: ‘Giant’ surf coming for north shores of Hawaii

The National Weather Service says a large swell bringing potentially “giant” surf is due to arrive Tuesday night, surpassing the high surf warning level.

While a new northwest swell is expected to peak today, followed by another pulse on Tuesday — a much larger swell is arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday, forecasters said in a surf report.

This “giant” surf, which could be as high as 40 to 50 feet, is expected to arrive Tuesday night, rapidly build and peak along north facing shores of the Hawaiian isles Wednesday, and last through Thursday.

Surf along west-facing shores will be impacted as well, with surf of possibly up to 35 feet.

“This is definitely the biggest swell of the season so far,” said NWS meteorologist Genki Kino.

Current surf heights for north-facing shores are at 7 to 10 feet today, expected to rise to 8 to 12 feet on Tuesday. Surf along west-facing shores is expected to increase from 5 to 7 feet today to 6 to 8 feet on Tuesday.

Surf along the south and east-facing shores is expected to remain at 1 to 3 feet today and Tuesday. Surf along east-facing shores will remain small, forecasters said, except for a brief boost on Wednesday with the increase in trades.

The public should stay tuned and watch for advisories and warnings at weather.gov/hfo.