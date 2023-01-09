Letter: Some people remain in isolation, not ‘in-person’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am writing on behalf of my friend Milton because he doesn’t have a typewriter to submit his own letter. He objects to the Word of the Year: “in-person” (“‘In-person’ chosen as Hawaii’s 2022 word of the year,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 22).

That word does not describe my friend. Milton has not eaten “in-person” at a restaurant in more than 2-1/2 years. He has not seen a movie “in-person,” nor a concert, musical, play or any sporting event “in-person” in more than 2-1/2 years.

Milton’s word for 2022, and for 2020 and 2021 for that matter, is “isolation,” because that’s how he’s lived his life. He indicated to me that he will continue to live throughout 2023 in isolation.

Randy Rhoads

Kakaako

EXPRESS YOURSELF

