Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Jan. 9, 2023

On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

Today

TIME TV CH HT
Basketball: nba
Bulls at Celtics 2:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA
Lakers at Nuggets 4 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
BASKETBALL: NBA G-LEAGUE
Iowa Wolves at South Bay Lakers 5 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
FOOTBALL: COLLEGE, national Championship
TCU vs. Georgia 2:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
HOCKEY: NHL
Predators at Ottawa Senators 2:30 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93*
Oilers at Kings 5:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
HOCKEY: IIHF WOMEN'S U-18 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
United States vs. Finland 5 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93*
SOCCER
Turkish: Basaksehir vs. Adana Demirspor 3:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
Turkish: Alanyaspor vs. Trabzonspor 6:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
Tennis
Adelaide; Auckland; Hobart midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Adelaide; Auckland; Hobart; Kooyoung 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Adelaide; Auckland; Hobart; Kooyoung 9 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*

Tuesday

TIME TV CH HT
Basketball: nba
Thunder at Heat 2:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Suns at Warriors 5 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Mavericks at Clippers 5:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Mavericks at Clippers 5:30 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
Basketball: nba g league
Capital City Go-Go at Raptors 905 2:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA
BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN
Butler at St. John's 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Florida at LSU 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*
Oklahoma State at Kansas State 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73
Michigan State at Wisconsin 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
South Carolina at Kentucky 2 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
VCU at Loyola-Chicago 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261
Seton Hall at Georgetown 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Vanderbilt at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*
Auburn at Ole Miss 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73
North Carolina at Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Oklahoma at Kansas 4 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
Villanova at DePaul 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Illinois at Nebraska 4 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*
Wyoming at Utah State 5:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Nevada at San Diego State 6 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
BASKETBALL: COLLEGE woMEN
Michigan at Purdue 1:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*
HOCKEY: Champions Hockey League
Tappara Tampere vs. EV Zug 6:30 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93*
Tennis
Adelaide; Auckland; Hobart; Kooyoung midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Adelaide; Auckland; Hobart; Kooyoung 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Adelaide; Auckland; Hobart; Kooyoung 9 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*

RADIO

Today

TIME STATION
CFB, National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia 2:30 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

Tuesday

TIME STATION
OIA girls basketball: Campbell vs. Radford 7 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM