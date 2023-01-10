Letter: GOP feud won’t make America great again

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The current actions of House Republicans indicate they seem determined to expand the definition of “dysfunctional.” Read more

The current actions of House Republicans indicate they seem determined to expand the definition of “dysfunctional.” But what did they expect when their leader goes to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the “ring” of the king after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, not realizing it was actually the ring of the joker?

Make America great again? By perpetuating discord, chaos and anger within their own party? Make America great again. Yeah, right.

Glenn Kondo

Kualapuu, Molokai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter