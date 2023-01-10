Editorial | Letters Letter: GOP feud won’t make America great again Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The current actions of House Republicans indicate they seem determined to expand the definition of “dysfunctional.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The current actions of House Republicans indicate they seem determined to expand the definition of “dysfunctional.” But what did they expect when their leader goes to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the “ring” of the king after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, not realizing it was actually the ring of the joker? Make America great again? By perpetuating discord, chaos and anger within their own party? Make America great again. Yeah, right. Glenn Kondo Kualapuu, Molokai EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Research can determine if assessment is proper