Letter: Noise, smoke pollution harmful to public health

Noise pollution is more than a nuisance. It’s a health risk. Smoke inhalation occurs when you breathe in harmful smoke particles and gusts, causing airways and lungs to swell and block oxygen.

The Honolulu Fire Department has long spoken out against fireworks. A Honolulu police captain recently commented in the Star-Advertiser, “The big takeaway on the fireworks — they’re dangerous” (“HPD steps up staffing, enforcement on Oahu to usher in 2023,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 30).

We read the reports on New Year’s Day. It was the noisiest Eve for this senior for several years. Gov. Josh Green likes to spout his M.D., but “it’s like we’re led by Doogie Howser,” to quote David Shapiro (“It was a year to remember — for all the wrong reasons,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Jan. 1).

As a retired registered nurse, I know well the horrible effects of noise and smoke pollution on humans and animals; doesn’t Gov. Josh Green, M.D.? Where was the governor’s emergency proclamation to ban all fireworks for the health and safety of our citizens? I think that we deserve a peaceful, healthy New Year’s Eve.

Patricia Blair

Kailua

