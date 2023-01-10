Letter: Target container owners who bring in fireworks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Don’t expect the Honolulu Police Department to utilize staff for fireworks violations. This year was the worst and loudest I’ve ever witnessed — ever. Similar to the state citing a vehicle’s registered owner for red-light violations, hefty fines should be issued to owners of the containers coming into Hawaii with illegal fireworks. Nip it in the bud prior to fireworks getting in the hands of those who will receive fatal injuries.

Let’s hope the Legislature moves more quickly to enact container fireworks laws than it did for the illegal sale of stolen catalytic converters.

Rick Ornellas

Puunui

