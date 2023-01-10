Editorial | Letters Letter: Target container owners who bring in fireworks Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Don’t expect the Honolulu Police Department to utilize staff for fireworks violations. This year was the worst and loudest I’ve ever witnessed — ever. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Don’t expect the Honolulu Police Department to utilize staff for fireworks violations. This year was the worst and loudest I’ve ever witnessed — ever. Similar to the state citing a vehicle’s registered owner for red-light violations, hefty fines should be issued to owners of the containers coming into Hawaii with illegal fireworks. Nip it in the bud prior to fireworks getting in the hands of those who will receive fatal injuries. Let’s hope the Legislature moves more quickly to enact container fireworks laws than it did for the illegal sale of stolen catalytic converters. Rick Ornellas Puunui EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Some people remain in isolation, not ‘in-person’