Off The News: Tear down those state Capitol barriers

The state Capitol “ponds” surrounding Hawaii’s legislative offices have long been dysfunctional — vulnerable to repeated, stinking algae blooms, and deteriorating, with leaks that threaten the building’s basement, now blocked from view by plywood walls. Last year, the state announced that bids would be taken in August for a revamp of the moat-like feature, but the plywood remains in place.

One state senator has recommended student murals to beautify the barricades — but enough is enough. These plywood barriers are an embarrassment to the state and its lawmakers. The longer these rickety “walls” remain, the more they seem a monument to Capitol indecision and foot-dragging — and lack of openness.