comscore Off The News: Tear down those state Capitol barriers
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Tear down those state Capitol barriers

  • Today
  • Updated 6:54 p.m.

The state Capitol “ponds” surrounding Hawaii’s legislative offices have long been dysfunctional — vulnerable to repeated, stinking algae blooms, and deteriorating, with leaks that threaten the building’s basement, now blocked from view by plywood walls. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Research can determine if assessment is proper

Scroll Up