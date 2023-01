Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With refrigerated cookie dough and two other ingredients, you can serve wonderful rocky road-themed cookies that are both beautiful and tasty. Never heard of rocky road? It is the combination of nuts, chocolate and marshmallow. Find chocolate chip cookie dough in the refrigerated section of the store. Look for miniature marshmallows, which are always a symbol of the fun to come. And locate walnuts in the baking aisle. Follow the directions for the cookies, portion and form into flattened rounds, and bake. When cookies are done, top with the mini marshmallows and walnuts, and return to the oven to bake for just a few minutes until the marshmallows turn soft and delectable. There is no reason to not bake these simple, yet special treats.

Rocky Road Cookies

Ingredients:

• 8 ounces refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough (about half a small 16-ounce tube)

• 60 miniature marshmallows

• 12 walnut halves or about 1/4 cup walnut pieces

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Divide cookie dough into 12 pieces.

Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment and bake for 12-15 minutes until cookies are golden brown.

Remove from oven. Place 5 marshmallows on hot cookies.

Top each with one walnut half or pieces.

Return to oven for 1-2 minutes until marshmallows are softened.

Makes 12 cookies.