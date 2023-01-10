comscore Stephen Tsai: Happily ever afters often don’t occur for UH coaches, athletic directors
Sports

Stephen Tsai: Happily ever afters often don’t occur for UH coaches, athletic directors

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:52 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2010 Greg McMackin, left, then UH’s head coach, and then-Tulsa head coach Todd Graham failed to last through their UH contracts. They greeted each other after the 2010 Hawaii Bowl, a game that Tulsa won 55-35.

    Greg McMackin, left, then UH’s head coach, and then-Tulsa head coach Todd Graham failed to last through their UH contracts. They greeted each other after the 2010 Hawaii Bowl, a game that Tulsa won 55-35.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER UH basketball coach Red Rocha had his reassignment announced during an awards banquet in 1973.

    UH basketball coach Red Rocha had his reassignment announced during an awards banquet in 1973.

  • DENNIS ODA / 1995 UH coach Bob Wagner gave the fans a “shaka” sign one last time during the senior walk on Dec. 2, 1995.

    UH coach Bob Wagner gave the fans a “shaka” sign one last time during the senior walk on Dec. 2, 1995.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Herman Frazier was fired as UH’s athletic director after failing to re-sign June Jones, who left after the 2007 season.

    Herman Frazier was fired as UH’s athletic director after failing to re-sign June Jones, who left after the 2007 season.

Where are the fond farewells? A departing employee is supposed to get a lei, some nice speeches and a lot of hugs. Maybe coffee and cake, too, depending on the level of adoration. Read more

