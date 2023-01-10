Stephen Tsai: Happily ever afters often don’t occur for UH coaches, athletic directors
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:52 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / 2010
Greg McMackin, left, then UH’s head coach, and then-Tulsa head coach Todd Graham failed to last through their UH contracts. They greeted each other after the 2010 Hawaii Bowl, a game that Tulsa won 55-35.
STAR-ADVERTISER
UH basketball coach Red Rocha had his reassignment announced during an awards banquet in 1973.
DENNIS ODA / 1995
UH coach Bob Wagner gave the fans a “shaka” sign one last time during the senior walk on Dec. 2, 1995.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Herman Frazier was fired as UH’s athletic director after failing to re-sign June Jones, who left after the 2007 season.