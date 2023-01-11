comscore DOE slow to assess schools’ vulnerabilities to violence
DOE slow to assess schools' vulnerabilities to violence

  By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.

Even though school shootings and mass shootings nationwide have hit historic levels — with a record-high 51 school shootings that killed or injured 140 people in 2022 — fewer than half of Hawaii’s 258 public school campuses have been evaluated for vulnerabilities to targeted violence, and department officials say it will take three more years for them to finish. Read more

