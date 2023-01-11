Kawananakoa to lie in a koa casket at Iolani Palace

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Abigail Kawananakoa, the Campbell Estate heiress with royal heritage, will lie in state Jan. 22 during a public memorial at Iolani Palace in a casket carved by Martin &MacArthur craftsmen from the trunk of a 165-year-old koa tree.

Later, she will be put to rest at the royal mausoleum of Mauna Ala in a tomb that will be constructed of black granite imported from China.

Kawananakoa, a descendant of King Kaumualii and Queen Kapi‘olani, died Dec. 11 at the age of 96.

The Kawananakoa family Tuesday released additional details about the Iolani Palace event, which will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. in the Throne Room.

Kawananakoa’s casket will arrive at the palace at 1:30 p.m., and a small procession will accompany the casket with traditional Hawaiian protocol up the driveway. A law enforcement honor guard will carry the casket up the front stairs into the Throne Room, where members of the family and the Hawaiian Royal Societies will keep vigil during the memorial, according to a news release.

The pedestrian gate on King Street will open at 2 p.m. for members of the public to pay their respects.

“The family requests mourners respect the dignity of this event and behave appropriately. Lines will be kept moving to ensure everyone has the opportunity to their respects to Princess Abigail. Accommodations will be made for foreign dignitaries, the Hawaiian Civic Clubs in groups, and any visitor for whom there is a security concern.”

Gifts of lei and flowers are welcome outside of the palace and will be taken to Mauna Ala, her final resting place. A performance area in front of the palace will be available for those wishing to present a gift of mele or hula.

Footwear is required to enter the palace, and the public is being asked to dress appropriately, because anyone wearing clothing bearing political or offensive language or slogans will not be allowed inside. Flash photography, video, large bags and backpacks are prohibited, as are cigarettes and vape pens, and no picnicking will be allowed on the palace grounds.

The palace grounds will be closed to vehicular traffic, with parking available at the Civic Center Municipal Building.

Kawananakoa will be the 12th person to lie in state in the Throne Room of Iolani Palace. Princess Likelike was the first after her death in 1887. Other royals included King David Kalakaua (1891), Prince David Kawananakoa (1908), Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalaniana‘ole (1922), and Albert Kunui­akea (1903), son of King Kamehameha III.

Although Queen Lili‘uokalani did not lie in state at the palace, her private funeral service was held in the Throne Room in 1917; her husband, John O. Dominis, did lie in state in the Throne Room after his death in 1891. The funeral for Prince Edward Keli‘iahonui was also held in the Throne Room in 1887.

Other government officials who were similarly honored at the palace include Minister Plenipotentiary to Hawaii Albert Willis (1897), Republic of Hawaii Minister James Anderson King (1899), Republic of Hawaii President Sanford B. Dole (1926), Gov. Wallace Rider Farrington (1954) and Gov. Oren E. Long (1965).

Kawananakoa’s casket was handcrafted by Martin &MacArthur craftsmen after the company was commissioned to create the piece in June.

Michael Tam, president and CEO of Martin &MacArthur, said the casket is made from a single koa tree that fell during a winter storm in 2021 in the Puu Oo area between Mauna Loa and the Waiakea Forest Reserve.

Tam said six Martin &MacArthur craftsmen worked on the 400-pound curly koa casket for 3-1/2 months at the company’s Kalihi workshop, finishing in December. The casket features three emblems on top: the Hawaii crown, Hawaii coat of arms and Kawananakoa family crest.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Friends of Iolani Palace in honor of Kawana­nakoa’s work in helping to restore the palace. She was the organization’s longtime president. Donations can be made at iolanipalace.org/princessabigail.

A family spokesperson said 200 people have been invited to a private funeral service Jan. 23 at Kawananakoa’s burial site at Mauna Ala in Nuuanu Valley.