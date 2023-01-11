comscore Kawananakoa to lie in a koa casket at Iolani Palace
Hawaii News

Kawananakoa to lie in a koa casket at Iolani Palace

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1985 Abigail Kawananakoa will lie in state during a public memorial at Iolani Palace. Kawananakoa stands in front of the palace.

Abigail Kawananakoa, the Campbell Estate heiress with royal heritage, will lie in state Jan. 22 during a public memorial at Iolani Palace in a casket carved by Martin & MacArthur craftsmen from the trunk of a 165-year-old koa tree. Read more

