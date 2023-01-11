comscore New Hawaiian Home Lands leader grilled over spending needs
New Hawaiian Home Lands leader grilled over spending needs

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.
  Ikaika Anderson: The former Honolulu City Council chairman was selected a month ago by Gov. Josh Green to head the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Ikaika Anderson:

    The former Honolulu City Council chairman was selected a month ago by Gov. Josh Green to head the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

  Hawaii's Legislature gave $600 million to the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands in 2022 to ramp up homestead development. There are roughly 28,700 applicants on a waitlist for homesteads.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2020

    Hawaii’s Legislature gave $600 million to the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands in 2022 to ramp up homestead development. There are roughly 28,700 applicants on a waitlist for homesteads.

Less than a year after Hawaii’s Legislature appropriated a historic $600 million to the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands largely to ramp up homestead development, two Senate committees are expressing displeasure with the agency and its new director. Read more

