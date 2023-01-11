comscore Wind, high surf and haze offer mixed weather outlook
Hawaii News

Wind, high surf and haze offer mixed weather outlook

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The elements are reminding Hawaii residents who’s in charge this week. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Brandon Large, Tai Sunnland and Jordan Chow

Scroll Up