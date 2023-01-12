Letter: Cemetery land can be used for more burials

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Please allow me to set the record straight concerning the article, “Residents split on plan for senior housing in Manoa” (Star-Advertiser, Jan. 8).

According to your article, President Charles Wong of Lin Yee Chung Association made false and misleading statements, including saying that the cemetery is nearly filled to capacity and has nearly run out of burial plots to sell. If that were really the case, there would be no land on which to build the proposed housing development.

Manoa Banyan Court has been designed to be built on four parcels totaling 8.68 acres. This acreage has been earmarked for cemetery use for many, many years. The 8.68 acres can fit thousands of burial plots and several columbariums.

Please do not be misled by Wong, and instead rely on the real and true facts.

Lance Luke

Aina Haina

