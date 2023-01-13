Editorial | Letters Letter: How about millions to ease cost of living? Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! To kick off Climate Change Action Week, Gov. Josh Green pledged to commit $100 million-plus of the state’s $1.9 billion budget surplus to a climate impact fund to fight climate change and preserve the state’s natural resources (“Green pledges $100 million to fight climate change,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 10). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. To kick off Climate Change Action Week, Gov. Josh Green pledged to commit $100 million-plus of the state’s $1.9 billion budget surplus to a climate impact fund to fight climate change and preserve the state’s natural resources (“Green pledges $100 million to fight climate change,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 10). That’s wonderful. Meanwhile, I’m paying $8 for a dozen eggs, $5 for a gallon of gas, and having my vehicle realigned three times a year due to the potholes I have to drive over every day. Sorry, I can think for better uses for that “surplus.” James Pritchett Pahoa, Hawaii island EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Illegal fireworks can injure, kill bystanders