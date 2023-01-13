comscore Letter: How about millions to ease cost of living?
Letter: How about millions to ease cost of living?

To kick off Climate Change Action Week, Gov. Josh Green pledged to commit $100 million-plus of the state’s $1.9 billion budget surplus to a climate impact fund to fight climate change and preserve the state’s natural resources (“Green pledges $100 million to fight climate change,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 10). Read more

