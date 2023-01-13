Letter: How about millions to ease cost of living?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To kick off Climate Change Action Week, Gov. Josh Green pledged to commit $100 million-plus of the state’s $1.9 billion budget surplus to a climate impact fund to fight climate change and preserve the state’s natural resources (“Green pledges $100 million to fight climate change,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 10).

That’s wonderful. Meanwhile, I’m paying $8 for a dozen eggs, $5 for a gallon of gas, and having my vehicle realigned three times a year due to the potholes I have to drive over every day. Sorry, I can think for better uses for that “surplus.”

James Pritchett

Pahoa, Hawaii island

