comscore Letter: Military buildup makes Hawaii a primary target
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Military buildup makes Hawaii a primary target

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

So U.S. Rep. Ed Case heartily approves of Hawaii being at the center of the U.S.’s massive anti-China military buildup in the Pacific (“Congress funds military, programs in Pacific,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 2). He argued it contributes to our security and our economy. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Illegal fireworks can injure, kill bystanders

Scroll Up