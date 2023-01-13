Honolulu buys 48 vans for TheHandi-Van fleet
- By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the purchase of 48 new Handi-Vans on Thursday at Honolulu Hale. The mayor was joined by J. Roger Morton, director of the Department of Transportation Services.
