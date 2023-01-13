comscore Honolulu buys 48 vans for TheHandi-Van fleet
Hawaii News

Honolulu buys 48 vans for TheHandi-Van fleet

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the purchase of 48 new Handi-Vans on Thursday at Honolulu Hale. The mayor was joined by J. Roger Morton, director of the Department of Transportation Services.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the purchase of 48 new Handi-Vans on Thursday at Honolulu Hale. The mayor was joined by J. Roger Morton, director of the Department of Transportation Services.

The City and County of Honolulu announced the purchase of 48 more gas-powered vans for TheHandi-Van, the city’s under­resourced paratransit service, that should arrive in August. Read more

Previous Story
Red Hill task force expands scope after toxic foam spill

Scroll Up