Editorial: Parking meter snafus

As individuals, Oahu taxpayers who drive might be relishing the fact that due to a city snafu, credit-card metered parking will essentially be free for the next six months. Read more

But that will come at a cost: at least $1 million in lost revenues for city services. Collectively as taxpayers, we should be expecting more from our city government to stay on top of problems that are wholly avoidable, especially ones that result in monetary loss.

Since Jan. 1, about 2,200 of the city’s wireless credit-card parking meters — which use 2G and 3G technology — went offline when carrier Verizon implemented a 4G system upgrade.

“For several years our carrier has told us this would eventually happen,” said Roger Morton, director of the city Department of Transportation Services. “In fact, they have provided some dates but they have always extended those dates.”

When no extension came at the start of this year, “we were caught off guard,” Morton said, noting that about 80 other municipalities were also impacted by Verizon’s nationwide conversion.

Honolulu’s affected meters, from Chinatown to Waikiki, are digital ones that accept credit-card payment — so drivers parked at those stalls will enjoy free parking until the meters are upgraded in the next six months or so. Unaffected, though, are another 2,200 coin-only meters — and the city fully expects everyone to have coinage to pay for these spaces, as well as to adhere to all parking hours and tow-zone rules.

Clearly, though, government must do better in adapting core services with 21st-century methods, whether it be paying municipal bills or public parking meters. We’re talking about basic use of common technology here, not rocket science.

This snafu should be resolved once the digital meters are upgraded for 4G technology. The city is ready to go out with bid solicitation in this first quarter, with the job awarded in the second quarter. Barring unforeseen supply-chain or other issues, “it’s a very easy upgrade if you have all the parts,” Morton said.

It’s a shame that even an easy upgrade can become a million-dollar glitch. There’s already so much in city government that is unknowable and will incur costs to fix — but let’s not add to public-money losses by putting off needed actions that are foreseeable and proactive.