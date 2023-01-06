Honolulu parking meters go offline, unable to accept credit cards

Some Oahu parking meters have gone offline and cannot accept credit cards as payment, the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services reported today.

The temporary outage has affected meters from Chinatown to Waikiki. The meters will not be enforced, but DTS is encouraging drivers to still pay with coins.

Tow-away zones and time limits will still be enforced, the department said.

Coin-only street parking meters are still functioning and will require payment to park. Those meters will still be enforced as well, DTS said.