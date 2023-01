Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The conflict at Bishop Museum — a rocky administrative tenure ended last week with firings of three top executives, including CEO Melanie Ide — is a distressing setback. Read more

The conflict at Bishop Museum — a rocky administrative tenure ended last week with firings of three top executives, including CEO Melanie Ide — is a distressing setback.

Details of the allegations were not immediately available, but a statement from the board indicated that it “feels separation of the three executives from Bishop Museum is required to provide the proper work environment for our engaged and dedicated staff.”

Bishop Museum is a key Hawaii institution, so the hope is for recovery — and soon.